By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s first Home Guard “muster” took place Sunday afternoon at the Connection Church in Newbern. The meeting was organized by Jody Pyles, pastor of the church, and Gary Hughes, who wrote the original Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution which was largely adopted by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors in their Dec. 2019 meeting.

About 100 people filled the church sanctuary to hear what Pyles and Hughes had to say at this muster.

Hughes spoke first and emphasized that the Home Guard was not in any way organized to promote violence. Hughes ended his speech with a quote from Captain John Patrick as he addressed his volunteers on Lexington Green April 19, 1775.

“’Stand your ground. Don’t fire unless fired upon but if they need to have a war, let it start right here!’”

Jody Pyles, who is a pastor as well as a martial arts and weapons expert, spoke next and stressed the importance of unity.

Pyles noted that several militias have recently been formed around the state, most notably in Bedford County, but that Hughes suggested the term “Home Guard” because the word militia carried negative connotations. According to Pyles, the term Home Guard was first used in the 1600s and was also commonly used during the Civil War.

“Gary came up with the Home Guard,” said Pyles. “We did it that way so everyone could be involved. A guy working in H.R. at the bank can still be a part of it and not get fired. We did it that way so the guy at the hospital who is inserting your I.V. could be involved and not get fired because he loves his country. So, it’s called Home Guard and not militia for that purpose because this should unite us and not divide us.”

Everyone in the audience was aware that several gun control measures are currently working their way through Virginia’s General Assembly, but Pyles went on to list other freedoms that are currently being threatened including freedom of assembly and freedom of religion.

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2020.

