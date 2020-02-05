Fire claims Parrott residence

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Parrott woman lost her home to fire Sunday morning, according to Twin Community Fire Chief Chuck Nester.

The fire department was dispatched to a Parrott Mountain Road residence around 6 a.m. Nester said the mobile home was fully involved in fire when they arrived on the scene.

The identity of the woman who lived in the mobile home wasn’t available, but Nester said she was already out of the structure when firefighters arrived on scene. No one was injured.

Twin Community was on the scene about four hours. Nester said the residence was a total loss. Red Cross responded to assist the fire victim.

Nester speculated the fire was electrical in nature. He said it is not suspicious and no further investigation is required.

Responding to assist with the call was Fairlawn and Newbern fire departments, REMSI, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, AEP and the Public Service Authority.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2020.

Comments

comments