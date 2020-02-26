Fine Arts Center hosts art awards

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As they’ve done for more than 20 years, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley hosted the art portion of the regional Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, which was first established in 1923.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and to present their work to the world through Scholastic and Writing Awards.

A reception for this event was held at the Fine Arts Center for the NRV Sunday, Feb. 23, starting at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., attendees of the Scholastic Arts reception crossed the street for the awards ceremony, which was held at the Pulaski Theatre.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2020.

Comments

comments