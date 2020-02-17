Fight against blight may have new tool

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Legislation that narrowly passed the Virginia General Assembly Wednesday may give Pulaski and other jurisdictions a new tool to fight blight — if Gov. Ralph Northam signs it into law.

House Bill 150 amends and reenacts existing Virginia law pertaining to derelict buildings, enabling civil fines of up to $500 per day to be imposed for violations.

The law is enforceable within localities offering real estate tax abatement programs that encourage owners of derelict buildings to either renovate or demolish them. Pulaski has a tax abatement program, but only for certain areas, such as its Enterprise Zone.

Based on the language of the law, Town Manager Shawn Utt said it appears the town program could be updated to meet qualifications for using the law. With the addition of a civil penalty, he said, “It could be a good tool to clean up the town.”

The amendment approved by the 2020 General Assembly would enable qualifying localities to impose civil fines of up to $500 per day for failure to bring derelict buildings into compliance within a specified time. However the total civil penalty cannot exceed the cost of demolishing the building. Revenues from the civil penalty are to be paid into the locality’s treasury.

Under the code, derelict buildings are defined as “a residential or nonresidential building or structure, whether or not construction has been completed, that might endanger the public’s health, safety, or welfare and for a continuous period in excess of six months, it has been (i) vacant, (ii) boarded up in accordance with the building code, and (iii) not lawfully connected to electric service from a utility service provider or not lawfully connected to any required water or sewer service from a utility service provider.”

The law requires a locality to use specific means to notify the building owner that the owner has 90 days to submit a plan to the locality for either demolishing or renovating the building. If renovation is chosen, the plan must specify how the owner will address conditions that “endanger the public’s health, safety or welfare.” The locality must specify the dangerous conditions.

The civil penalty can be imposed if the building owner fails to submit a plan within the 90-day timeframe.

To help property owners meet the plan submission deadline and achieve the desired demolition or renovations in a timely manner, the law also requires the locality to expedite issuance of necessary permits. If demolition occurs within 90 days of a demolition permit being issued, those fees are to be reimbursed to the applicant.

The law also specifies site plan, subdivision and building permit fees can be refunded in whole or in part and that tax abatements will apply for at least 15 years.

The bill passed the House of Delegates in a 59-40 vote Jan. 31. The Senate defeated the bill 19-21 Feb. 12, but voted 39-0 the same day to reconsider it. That vote ended in a 19-19 tie, with the chairman casting the deciding vote to pass the legislation.

