By DAVID GRAVELY
A free Family Fun Festival will be held at New River Community College in Dublin Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Family Fun Festival will include a variety of activities for adults and children. Children’s activities will include face painting, balloon art, a bouncy house, a mechanical bull and games. Animal and insect exhibits will provide hands-on learning experiences for children of all ages.
In addition to the fun events, health screenings and wellness information will also be available to attendees.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login