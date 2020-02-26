Family Fun Festival to be held at NRCC

By DAVID GRAVELY

A free Family Fun Festival will be held at New River Community College in Dublin Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Family Fun Festival will include a variety of activities for adults and children. Children’s activities will include face painting, balloon art, a bouncy house, a mechanical bull and games. Animal and insect exhibits will provide hands-on learning experiences for children of all ages.

In addition to the fun events, health screenings and wellness information will also be available to attendees.

