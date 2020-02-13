Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Lenn Wohlford Garter

Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Lenn Wohlford Garter, 64, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Clare Carroll Dougherty Wohlford.

Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Ernest B. Garter; her father, William T. Wohlford of Pulaski, Va., and her sisters, Anne Heck of Pulaski, Va., Susan Wysor (Bill) of Troutdale, Va., and Jayne Mitchell of Lake Oswego, Ore.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

