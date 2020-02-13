David Wayne Montgomery

David Wayne Montgomery, age 52, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born Oct. 31, 1967, in Radford, Va., he is the son of Bobby Eugene Montgomery and Lois Jean Woodrum Kilgore. He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Elmer Fred Montgomery; maternal grandparents, John O. and Alice Woodrum; uncle, Walter Dennis Montgomery, and aunt, Nora Oliver.

He was a supervisor with Bond Cote Corp., Pulaski, Va.. He had also been a past employee of Joe Meyers Construction Co. in Pulaski, Va.

He is survived by his father, Bobby Eugene Montgomery of Dublin, Va.; mother, Lois Jean (Stephen) Kilgore of Radford, Va.; grandmother, Retta June Montgomery of Pulaski County, Va.; sisters and brother-in-law, Jo Anne Gravely of Pulaski, Va., and Sandra (Bobby) Dalton of Dublin, Va.; stepbrothers, Mark (Marcie) Kilgore and Mark (Elissa) Gruber; stepsisters, Cheryl Dean, Charity Pelfrey and Christa Adkins; aunts and uncles, Janet Deeds, Elizabeth Goad, Zerita Montgomery, David Allen “Peanut” Woodrum, Leonard “Teetle” Woodrum, John O. “Brud” Woodrum Jr., Tammy Dixon, Clara “Happy” Tolbert, and nieces and nephews, Tyler (Courtney) Dalton, Carly Dalton, Shaye Dalton, Joey (Holly) Gravely and Ashley (Chad) Pillars.

Memorial services are Monday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends Monday, 4 p.m. until service time. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling services for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 13, 2020.

Comments

comments