Cougars fall in region opener, look to future

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The first season of Cougar basketball under Head Coach Tyler Cannoy is in the books. Pulaski County traveled to Halifax County for the opening round of the Region 4D playoffs and ran into a buzzsaw, falling to the Comets by a final score of 57-78.

The first quarter was the eventual undoing for Pulaski County. Halifax County launched an offensive and defensive attack on the Cougars, putting up 21 points while holding the Cougars to just three points. Two of those came on free-throws from junior AJ McCloud, one came from another free-throw by senior Luke Russell. Pulaski County did not hit a single field goal in the first quarter.

“At the end of that first quarter I just told them to wake up and play,” Coach Cannoy said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all and we didn’t get the ball to people who were open at times. Hayden and Peyton were open first and that could have given us a little more confidence and kept it within reach. Sometimes the shots just don’t fall for you though. By the time we did start to hit some, it was too late.”

With the damage done, the Cougars woke up in the second quarter. Senior Hayden Gray hit two big three-pointers and McCloud hit four baskets. While Pulaski County was outscored 15-19 in the second quarter, sending the Cougars into the halftime break down 18-40, a better effort was there.

The Cougars went on to outscore Halifax 19-14 in the third quarter. Halifax won the final period 20-24 to bring on the final score of 57-78.

“We cut it to a nine-point game in the third, but it was just too big of a hole to climb out of,” Cannoy said. “We need to be more consistent and focused. We needed to string a few more things together to gain some momentum and we didn’t.”

Blackburn led the Cougars with 20 points. McCloud added 16 and Gray scored 15. Russell scored three, junior Chayton Rollins added two and sophomore JJ Gulley added one point.

Halifax had five players in the scoring column and each of them reached double digits. Jaden Waller and Kevon Ferrell led the Comets with 19 points each. Kameron Roberts added 17. Keshawn Luells scored 12 and Jhamal Lawson added 11 points.

The Cougars finished the regular season with a record of 10-12. That’s two wins better than the eight wins Pulaski County earned last season, but the end result turned out to be the same … Pulaski County fell in the first round of the district tournament and then in the first round of the region tournament.

With that said, Cannoy is optimistic about the future.

“I think as a program we are ahead of where I was hoping to be after year one,” he said. “I think our young guys have really caught on to what we are wanting to do and how we are wanting it done. We saw tremendous improvements in of our younger classes. We have a lot of work to do in the offseason to get where we want to be. The big priorities will be to get these guys in the weight room and increase our fundamental basketball skills from top to bottom. We need to be more consistent each night. In the River Ridge District, we have to be consistent on a nightly basis to be at the top. We showed flashes of good things to come this year, but we have to bring that every night next year and beyond.”

As for those Cougars who’ll be leaving, Cannoy realizes it will leave him with some holes to fill.

“Replacing Hayden is going to be the toughest thing because of the basketball IQ he brought on the court,” Cannoy said. “Losing Luke will hurt because of the toughness he brought to the team. He did the tough, dirty work under the basket and he did it with pride and passion. We obviously wish all of our graduating seniors the best as they move forward into the next chapters of their lives and we appreciate all the hard work they put into the program. We also want to challenge everyone that is coming back to really commit themselves to our offseason program. The work we do between now and December will determine our level of success next season.”

The Cougars finished their season with wins over William Byrd, Carroll County, Graham, Galax, Abingdon, Hidden Valley, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Salem.

“I believe the guys that are returning and the ones that will move up have the potential to be a very good basketball team,” Cannoy said. “It’s going to take hard work and dedication, but that’s just the way it is with everything in life. How much we commit to winning will determine where we go.”

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2020.

Comments

comments