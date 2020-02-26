Cougar wrestlers stumble at state

By DAVID GRAVELY

Five Pulaski County wrestlers made the trip to Tuscarora High School last week to compete in the Group 4A state wrestling meet. While none came home with the gold, the experience of reaching that level will pay certainly pay off in the future for the young Cougars.

Freshman Gavin Warner earned his shot at states by finishing fourth at the Region 4D meet. Wrestling in the 106-pound division, Warner lost his first match of the day to Jose Kincaid of Orange County. In the consolation round, he lost by major decision to Ricardo Flores of Menchville.

Freshman Nick Golden also finished fourth at the region meet. Wrestling in the 120-pound division, Golden lost by pinfall to Moses Wilson of Spotsylvania High School in his opening round. Golden lost a tight 13-8 decision to Kwalii Thomas of Menchville in his last round of the season.

Junior Damion Fowlkes took fourth at the region meet. He lost his first match of the day by fall to Jovon Mitchell of Liberty-Bealeton High School in the 145-pound division. He was pinned by Dylan Howard of Warhill High School in his last match.

Freshman Evan Alger took third in the region meet. Competing in the 152-pound division, Alger lost his first match by technical fall to Nate Swank of Tuscarora High School. Alger was pinned by Trevor Beale of Caroline High School in his final match.

Junior Grayson Deu finished fourth in the region. Wrestling in the 170-pound division, Deu lost by major decision to Staley Hampton of Warwick High School to start the day. He was pinned by Josh Pettiford of Loudoun County in his final match of the season.

While the Cougars would have clearly enjoyed bringing home a title, the good news is that all of these wrestlers will return for next season. They’ll be joined by several other teammates from this season that just missed out on the state meet and several exciting young wrestlers that will move up from the middle school level.

