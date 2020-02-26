Cougar football seniors receive their jerseys

The Pulaski County High School football team held their end of season awards banquet recently, but in an unusual turn, the departing seniors did not receive the normal parting gift. The plan, originally, was to give the seniors their game jerseys as a sign of appreciation for their years of hard work and dedication to the program. Instead, Pulaski County School Board member and chair Tim Hurst had a better idea. The seniors were informed that they would be receiving their jerseys, but not until they had been framed to allow them a lasting memento. Hurst took it upon himself to have the jerseys framed and then presented to the outgoing senior class. Each frame also contained a photo provided by The Southwest Times. Seen here are the seniors with their framed jerseys.

