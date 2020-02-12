Community meeting set for Radford Army Ammunition Plant

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant will hold a public meeting to discuss Modernization and Environmental Projects, as well as Compliance and Corrective Actions relating to the arsenal. Staff members from both the U.S. Army and BAE Systems, which manages the ammunition plant, will be available at the meeting to discuss the topics listed above.

This community meeting is set to take place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the Christiansburg Public Library at 123 Sheltman Street in Christiansburg.

Questions about this upcoming public meeting can be sent to usarmy.radford.peo-eis.list.rfaap-public-affairs@mail.mil.

