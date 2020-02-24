Chamber presents Outstanding Customer Service Award

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has started a new campaign to reward local businesses for their outstanding customer service.

“This campaign was designed as a way to motivate, challenge and reward our local businesses who excel and set the standard in customer service,” said Peggy White, Executive Director. “Pulaski County has always been a warm and welcoming area with great people and this gives us the opportunity to showcase those businesses who focus on their customer service and go above and beyond to give great experiences.”

Congratulations to Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation, nominated by Louise Compton. Ms. Compton injured herself the day after Christmas. She was admitted to Pulaski Health and Rehab where she received quality care and therapy for her injuries. Ms. Compton said she, “nominated them for the impeccable quality of care and their extremely friendly staff. Having been a nurse herself for over 52 years and understanding what good care is certainly qualifies her to make the nomination.

“I know good care when I see it, and that’s what they have here,” patient Louise Compton said.

Pulaski Health and Rehab has been managed by Terrie Hancock for seven years. Ms. Hancock grew up in the New River Valley and understands and loves the community she serves. She is proud of the facility and especially the great staff that make this facility what it is today. Ms. Hancock beamed with pride as she went on to say, “There is no rehab center within 100 miles that compares to this facility. The facility is freshly renovated with a new gym, equipment and new patient rooms. The friendly and knowledgeable staff make it an easy decision to receive care here.”

To nominate a business that you know that has surpassed and excelled in customer service, share their story with the Chamber on the Chamber’s Facebook page, or call 540- 674-1991.

