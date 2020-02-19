Caregiver forum set March 13 at NRCC

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

According to National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC), 65 million people, or 29% of the U.S. population, provide an average of 20 hours per week of care for chronically ill, disabled or aged family members or friends during any given year.

It’s a service that can take a toll on those providing the care, many of which also have job and/or minor children in their care.

To help caregivers find resources that can help them cope, New River Valley Agency on Aging hosts a free annual caregivers conference that includes lunch. This year’s conference — the 11th annual — is being held Friday, March 13, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin.

In addition to discussion sessions, the conference also includes New River Valley vendors who provide services of benefit to caregivers. This year’s topics of discussion are journaling, advance directives, dance and relaxation through painting.

Registration is free and required. Contact the Agency on Aging office at 980-7720 or visit www.nrvaoa.org for more information or to register.

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2020.

