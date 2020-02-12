Brown joins Angus Association

Tanner Brown of Belspring is a new junior member of American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Junior members are eligible to register cattle in American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members. Visit NJAA.info for more information about National Junior Angus Association.

February 12, 2020.

