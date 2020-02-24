Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Boy Scouts of America national organization filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy as a result of lawsuits brought by men claiming they were sexually abused when they were in the scouting program.

The Boy Scouts of America are using this Chapter 11 filing to create a trust that will provide compensation for those claiming to have been abused.

The homepage of the Boy Scouts of America reads as follows:

“The Boy Scouts of America believes our organization has a social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate all victims who were abused during their time in scouting. We also have a duty to carry out our mission for years to come. We believe victims, we support them, we will pay for counseling by a provider of their choice and we encourage them to step forward.”

