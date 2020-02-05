Black History celebrated at NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

In celebration of Black History month, New River Community College (NRCC) and the college’s Black History Committee will sponsor a guest speaker and music program Sunday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. The event will be held in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin and admission is free.

Keynote speaker for the event, Dr. Michael “Mickey” Hickman, is scheduled to present remarks on the topic of “African Americans and the Vote.”

Hickman in the president of the Calfee Community and Cultural Center Board of Directors. In his youth, Hickman attended the Calfee Training School and then the Christiansburg Institute, which were primary and secondary schools that served to educate black children in this area during segregation.

Hickman graduated from Pulaski High School and eventually went on to study at Virginia Tech and Radford University. He retired after 42 years with Pulaski County Public Schools, where he worked as a principal, teacher and coach.

