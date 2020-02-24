Bill Leon Akers

June 29, 1953

February 21, 2020

Bill Leon Akers, 66, of Parrott, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was a member of Belspring United Methodist Church and retired supervisor with AKZO Nobel Coatings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Elverta Akers.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy H. Albert; children, Angela (Dewayne) Schoonover of Troutville, Jerry (Susie) Akers of Roanoke, Paula (Tony) Kizer of Roanoke, and Joey (Hilary) Akers of Roanoke; stepson, Larry (Nancy) Albert of Parrott; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brothers, James “Butch” (Sue) Akers, and Allen (Karen) Akers; sister, Sharon (Mike) McGuire; special friends, Wayne Johnson and Scottie Smith; and Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rockford United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Blue Ridge Cancer Care, 2600 Research Center Dr., Suite A, Blacksburg, VA 24060.

The Akers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2020.

Comments

comments