Betty Ruth Worley Southern

Betty Ruth Worley Southern, age 82, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Pulaski Health Care Center.

Born July 23, 1937, in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Isaiah Worley and Mary Leona Howell Worley. Her former husband, Walter Southern; sisters, Kitty Richards, Alma Jeanette Harrison, and brothers, Stanley LeRoy Worley and Theodore “Buster” Worley, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Lynn (Dan) Voorhees of Washington, Connie Yvette (Kenneth) Gray of Pulaski, Va., Walter Keith Southern of Pennsylvania, and Terrence Dwayne (Judy) Southern of Arizona; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and sister, Martha Lee Worley Norris of Boone, N.C.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends Sunday, one hour before service time, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling arrangements for the family.

February 7, 2020.

