Barbara Diane ‘Bobbie’ Stoots Lafon

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Barbara Diane “Bobbie” Stoots Lafon, age 71, of Wytheville, Va., passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home.

Born March 14, 1948, in Giles County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Alena Stoots. Her son, Luther Eugene Vest; grandparents, Clarence and Rosa Stoots, and sister, Patricia Stutler, also preceded her in death. She was an employee with Mt. Rogers Mental Health for over 20 years.

She is survived by her children, Gregory J. Vest of Wytheville, Va., Jeffrey Scott (Chrissi) Vest of Fairlawn, Va., and Shannon Kelly Lafon of Wytheville, Va.; grandchildren, Brooklyn Makayla Lafon, Victoria Grace Vest and Morgan Elizabeth Vest; sisters, Donna (Perry) Gallimore of Draper, Va. and Tammy (Maury) Robertson of Pulaski, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Ben Tickle officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on February 7, 2020.

