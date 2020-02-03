Atlanta men held in abduction, pursuit

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — Three Atlanta men are being held without bond on charges stemming from a lengthy pursuit in Montgomery and Roanoke counties and an alleged abduction.

The pursuit started after a Montgomery County deputy spotted and attempted to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with an incident at Atlantic Union Bank in Riner.

A press release from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brian Wright indicates deputies responded to the bank at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday for a possible abduction out of Roanoke City and attempt to pass a fraudulent check.

When another deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and fled onto northbound Interstate 81. Wright said the pursuit entered into Roanoke County before the vehicle switched to the southbound lanes of the interstate, heading back into Montgomery County.

The pursuit ended in Christiansburg, off Exit 114. Authorities arrested Bobby Joel Ward, 29, Mantavious Shaquan Jones, 31, and Deonte Leon Carr, 30. All three are being held without bond in Montgomery County Jail.

