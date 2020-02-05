Angry punch in clinic proves costly

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man who punched out a medical clinic’s reception window in anger last April has a year to pay over $11,000 in restitution.

Jonathan Charles McKinney, 28, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday to two charges stemming from the April 14 incident at Pulaski Medical: unlawful wounding and misdemeanor property destruction.

He was originally charged with malicious wounding, but the charge was reduced in the agreement, and a third charge of disorderly conduct wasn’t prosecuted.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said McKinney and his wife went to the substance abuse treatment clinic to receive daily medication. However, because they arrived late, they were told to come back the next day.

Branco said McKinney became angry and punched the receptionist window, causing it the shatter. Pieces of glass lacerated the receptionist’s face, including the area around her eyes.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2020.

Comments

comments