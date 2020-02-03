Akers visits Rotary Club

Pulaski County Assistant Administrator Anthony Akers recently spoke to the Rotary Club of Pulaski at their Jan. 28 meeting. Anthony leads a group of dads incarcerated at NRV Jail in order to prepare them to be better dads when they are released. The weekly program is called Second Chances and lasts anywhere from 10-14 weeks. Pictured is Rotary President Nichole Hair as she presents Akers with a book that will be placed in his honor at the Pulaski Head Start.

February 3, 2020.

