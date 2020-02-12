After-hours held in refurbished West Main buildings

By WILLIAM PAINE

MOVA Technologies sponsored this month’s Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours meeting at the site of the soon to be opened Next Level Virtual Reality on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and West Main Street.

During the event, those present were given the opportunity to put on a set of goggles and experience the world of virtual reality, if only for a few minutes.

“The business structure of Next Level VR is not just to improve foot traffic in downtown Pulaski, it’s also a way to introduce this technology to the people of Southwest Virginia, whether it’s the elderly in long-term care or applying it to education or workforce development,” said Luke Allison, MOVA Technologies public relations manager.

