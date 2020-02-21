Lady Cougar blast Eagles, 62-28

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Lady Cougar basketball team made quick work of the visiting GW Danville Eagles Friday to earn a 62-28 victory and advance to the second round of the Region 4D playoffs.

Pulaski County led 10-0 before the Eagles finally found the bottom of the basket. The Lady Cougars led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Danville 21-8 in the second to lead 39-13 at the half.

Things continued to go downhill for the Eagles in the second half as most of the fourth quarter was played under a running clock. Pulaski County held Danville to 10 points in the third and just five points in the fourth while playing a rotation involving the entire bench.

Keslyn Secrist led the offensive attack for Pulaski County with 12 points. Ally Fleenor added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Taryn Blankenship and Erin Russell scored nine points each. Paige Huff scored seven and Maddie Ratcliff added six. Alaina Akers scored five. Courtney Cregger and Hanna Walson added two points each. Nyasia Lanier led the Eagles with 17 points.

The Lady Cougars (19-6) will host the Salem Spartans (11-12) Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the second round of the region tournament. Salem defeated Halifax County (16-7) Friday by a final score of 68-65 in a game that took overtime to decide.

Game time Tuesday is set for 6 p.m.

