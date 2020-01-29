Youth honored for bravery in face of fire

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The brave action of a Pulaski boy who alerted neighbors their house was on fire has earned him the recognition of the town and Pulaski Fire Department.

D’marea Bolden was walking home from school Dec. 22 when he saw smoke coming from a residence at 215 Henry Ave. Putting to work lessons he learned from school Fire Prevention Programs, Bolden ran to his home across the street, informed his grandmother of the fire and called 911 to report it.

Bolden then ran to the neighbor’s home and pounded on the door to alert the resident to the fire. The youth’s actions awakened the neighbor from sleep, enabling the neighbor to flee the smoke-filled home.

When authorities and firefighters arrived on the scene, Bolden told them he used what he learned in Fire Prevention Programs presented at his school over the years to respond to the emergency.

Speaking with Pulaski Fire Marshal Todd Garwood, Bolden said he, “Remembered the Fire Prevention

Program’s slogans such as ‘Stop, Drop and Roll’ and its emphasis on calling 911 for any type of emergency and told the fire marshal, ‘See, I was listening when you were talking,” states a resolution Pulaski Town Council presented to Bolden at its recent meeting.

In addition to Pulaski’s honorary resolution, Bolden also received a Certificate of Honor from Garwood and Pulaski Fire Chief Kiser.

The town resolution commends Bolden “for his courage and bravery in alerting first responders and risking his own personal safety to alert the resident of a burning house, which resulted in the probable saving of a life.”

The fire department certificate recognizes Bolden “for demonstrating heroic courage on behalf of his neighbors.” It goes on to state, “Having put into action skills learned through Fire Prevention Programs at his school, Bolden’s quick actions during a neighbor’s house fire, likely saved lives.”

Bolden accepted the honors while accompanied by his grandmother, mother and siblings. He acknowledged being a little nervous during the presentations.

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2020.

