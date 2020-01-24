Woman missing from Dublin facility

UPDATE: Neice has been located in Petersburg, W.Va., according to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. They say it appears she is there of her own will and there is no evidence to suggest she was being held against her will.

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a woman who left Fairview Homes with an unknown person Thursday evening.

According to a department press release, Amanda Dawn Neice, 42, freely left the Dublin facility with an unknown woman driving a black vehicle. Neice called her mother around 3:15 p.m. Friday to say she was okay, was in Petersburg and would return in a couple of hours.

However, authorities say she is considered missing and endangered due to her physical health and medications she needs to take on a daily basis.

Neice, she is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 228 pounds, with dark hair. She may be walking with a cane or walker and has a prepaid cellular phone with her.

Anyone having information on her whereabouts or seeing Neice should call 540-980-7800 or 911.

