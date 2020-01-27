Woman admits making child porn

A 48-year-old woman admitted Wednesday to producing child pornography at her home in Dublin.

Kimberly Breeden Brugh pleaded guilty to sexual battery, two counts of producing child porn and 10 counts of possessing child porn. The pleas were part of an agreement that dismissed, with an option to re-file, 18 other charges.

The agreement contains no recommended sentence, so Brugh faces up to 175 years in prison. Sentencing will take place April 22, after completion of a pre-sentence background report.

Under state law Brugh is required to serve at least 10 years because each child pornography production requires a mandatory five-year sentence.

