What does 40,000 plastic bags make?

Courtesy Photo

It took 40,000 plastic bags, or approximately 500 pounds, to make a bench for the Charles and Ona B. Free Memorial Library in Dublin. The plastic donated to the Pulaski County Library System libraries in Dublin and Pulaski is collected and sent to TREX. Sherry Johnson of the New River Resource Authority reports that five benches have been received from TREX for several Pulaski County groups by collecting and recycling the bags and other plastic wrap through Food Lion and Food City in Pulaski. Beautiful benches, keeping our environment clean, and keeping bags out of the landfill … thank you Pulaski County! In this photo, Campbell Ferrell and Cole and Adina Goff celebrate with Branch Manager Aaron Jarrells on the delivery of the recycled bags bench.

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2020.

