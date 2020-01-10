Victor Wayne Oliver Sr.

Victor Wayne Oliver Sr., age 63, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 2, 1956, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Raymond Lee Oliver and Louise Freeman Oliver. His brother, Jerry Lee Oliver, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Autumn (Sean) Hobbs of King, N.C., Amanda (Travis) Belcher of Floyd, Va., Bradley Oliver of Pulaski, Va., April Oliver Stoner of Pennsylvania, Rose Oliver Michael of Pennsylvania, and Victor Wayne Oliver Jr. of Pennsylvania; many grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Gladys (Kindel) Arnold of Pulaski, Va. and Patty (Drew) Collins of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Michael (Lucille) Oliver of Pulaski, Va., and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., at Midway Church of Prophecy, Fayette Street, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Josh Arnold officiating. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

