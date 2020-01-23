VFRIFA welcomes new business

Tuesday, Jan. 21, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Authority (VFRIFA) announced that Patton Logistics Group, a trucking and warehousing company, will invest $12 million to establish a new operation at the NRV Commerce Park adjacent to the New River Valley Airport.

The announcement was made at NRCC’s Edward’s Hall with many VIP’s present including Congressman Morgan Griffith, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, as well as former chairman of the B.O.S., Andy McCready, who was involved in the deal.

Patton Logistics is headquartered in Milton, Pennsylvania, and manages 1.6 million feet of warehouse space. The company has a fleet of 400 trucks and currently employs 560 workers. The new Pulaski County branch of the company is expected to create 33 new jobs.

Representatives of localities who are on the VFRIA board were also present. Several neighboring counties, towns and the cities of Roanoke and Radford are all stakeholders in the commerce park.

Mary Biggs of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors is chairwoman of the VFRIFA board and as such, introduced Steve Patton, owner of Patton Logistics Group. Biggs presented an oversized check for the amount of $1,551,435 to Steve Patton, CEO of the Patton Logistics Group. The check represents the value of the land being donated to Patton Logistics from the VFRIFA. This land was bequeathed to the company as a way of enticing the company to come to the NRV Commerce Park; a strategy that seems to have paid off, as Patton Logistics is opening its first ever branch in the state of Virginia.

“We never had anything like this before,” said Patton. “What you’re doing here, has never happened to us. We’ve done projects in several states but nothing like this has ever happened.”

Patton, who was visibly moved, went on to say that the company was founded 25 years ago when his family bought a failing trucking firm that owned 10 trucks. He added that five years ago, his son-in-law, who was also present, suggested that the company go into the warehouse business. Today the company has 11 warehouses in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and soon one will be constructed at the NRV Commerce Park in Virginia.

Patton expanded into Virginia by starting a branch in Roanoke that flourished and his experiences there led him to look seriously at expanding his operations to Virginia.

“The workforce here in nothing short of phenomenal,” said Patton. “I can’t express to you how much I love interacting with employees and the drivers and the different people that we have hired on in the state of Virginia. I think it’s a different culture. And so that’s the probably the most important thing is that I felt confidence to come here and that the workforce would be the same type of people that we are … hardworking, don’t cause trouble and responsible.”

Patton also mentioned the excellent interstate highway system and the fact that two of their biggest clients, are located nearby.

Volvo Trucks plant manager Franky Marchand confirmed that Volvo was one of those two big clients. Marchand added that even as Volvo uses Patton Logistics Group to deliver supplies to them, the company is also a big customer of theirs, as they predominantly use both Volvo and Mack trucks in their business.

Patton went on to say how the efforts of VFRIFA Executive Director Danny Wilson and Pulaski County’s Economic Development Director, Michael Solomon, were instrumental in bringing his company to the New River Valley.

Our economic development team worked hard to compete for and secure Patton Logistics site location decision and we are delighted to welcome them as the newest member of our business community,” said Guthrie, Chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

