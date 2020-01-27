VFRIFA welcomes a new business

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tuesday, Jan. 21, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Authority (VFRIFA) announced that Patton Logistics Group, a trucking and warehousing company, will invest $12 million to establish a new operation at the NRV Commerce Park adjacent to the New River Valley Airport.

The announcement was made at NRCC’s Edward’s Hall with many VIP’s present including Congressman Morgan Griffith, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, as well as former chairman of the B.O.S., Andy McCready, who was involved in the deal.

Patton Logistics is headquartered in Milton, Pennsylvania, and manages 1.6 million feet of warehouse space. The company has a fleet of 400 trucks and currently employs 560 workers. The new Pulaski County branch of the company is expected to create 33 new jobs.

Representatives of localities who are on the VFRIA board were also present. Several neighboring counties, towns and the cities of Roanoke and Radford are all stakeholders in the commerce park.

Written by: Editor on January 27, 2020.

