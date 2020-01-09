Traffic Alert: Alternating lane closures scheduled tonight on I81 in Montgomery Co.

SALEM – Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, pavement marking operations will be performed as part of the rock scaling project located on I-81southbound between mile markers 126 and 127.

From tonight at 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning, alternating lane closures will be in place on I-81 southbound from mile marker 128 to 126.

In addition, the I-81 southbound on-ramp at exit 128 will be closed from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time. Message boards will be in place to alert motorists.

For the latest information on this closure, visit www.511Virginia.org or follow us on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.

Written by: Editor on January 9, 2020.

Comments

comments