By DAVID GRAVELY

Athletes from the Pulaski County High School track and field team traveled to Liberty University Saturday to compete in one of the first meets of the new decade. The Bulldog Invitational welcomed athletes from 116 high schools Saturday, Jan. 4.

The top Pulaski County athlete of the day was sophomore JJ Gulley. He finished the day with a fifth-place finish in the high jump by clearing the 6’ mark. Senior Yates Hall of Broadway High School finished first with a leap of 6’5”. Northside senior Chris Smith was second at 6’4”. Chilhowie senior Malachi Thomas and Jefferson Forest senior Judah Praise each cleared 6’2”.

He also took 13th in the long jump with a 19’4” leap. Devin Daye-Schafer took first with a 23’10.5” effort. Gully took 21st in the triple jump with a mark of 37’10.5”. Ryan Lightbourne Jr. of Maury High School took first at 43’4.75”. For good measure Gully also finished 56th in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.97 The top time of the day for that event was 6.45 by senior Cameron Rose of Hickory Ridge High School.

Lady Cougar Madison Woolwine turned in the top performance of the day on the girls’ side. She took 24th place in the 1,000-meter race with a time of 3:22.94. Mary Caroline Heinen earned first place with a time of 3:03.10.

In the boys’ 55-meter race Jason Hall finished 111th, Layne Suthers was 113th and Jaden Maguire was 169th. Braylon Foster finished 171st and Dante Reid was 172nd. Elijah Rollins finished 191st and Neil Thomas was 209th.

In the boys’ 300-meter Suthers was 135th, Hall finished 180th, Maguire was 192nd and Rollins was 232nd. Reid finished 234th. Braylon Foster was 240th and Thomas was 252nd.

Five Cougars took on the 1,000-meter race. Matthew Hosey finished 132nd, Karson Sweatnam was 173rd and Julian Miller was 175th. Peter Nall finished 178th and Nicholas Phipps was 179th.

Three Cougars ran the 1,600-meter race. Bryce Martin finished 53rd, Zach Fox was 54th and Evan Hull was 57th.

Jacob Akers took 17th in the shot put with a throw of 43’3”. Tristen Bowden took 23rd place, Diego Turner was 67th and Charles Buchinsky was 78th.

In the girls’ 55-meter dash Kelsey Arnold took 43rd and Presley Martin was 61st. Cierra Truehart was 120th and Shay Jackson was 162nd.

Arnold also took 46th in the girls’ 300-meter. Martin was 108th, Truehart was 184th and Jackson was 202nd.

In the girls’ 1,000-meter race Allyson Castle finished 36th. Caitlin Weil took 121st place and Amara Hyduke was 124th.

The indoor track teams are scheduled to be back in action today at Roanoke College at 4 p.m.

Written by: Editor on January 9, 2020.

