By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Chances to see one of America’s most authentic AC/DC tribute bands at Pulaski Theatre next weekend are dwindling fast.

Ticket sales for “Thunderstruck — The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Show” were brisk from the start and theater volunteers say the Jan. 25 performance is expected to sell out.

One factor making Thunderstruck so authentic is frontman Lee Robinson, who came close to being selected to front the real AC/DC during the Rock or Bust tour in 2015-2016. Robinson made it to the final four to replace Brian Johnson during the tour when Johnson developed hearing issues and withdrew.

Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses ultimately was selected, but it wasn’t a bust for Robinson, who has said he walked away with new vigor and respect for veteran rockers. Before the decision was made, AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young told Robinson “Whatever happens, you’ve got a hell of a voice,” according to the band’s website.

This is Thunderstruck’s debut at Pulaski Theatre, but it’s not Robinson’s first visit. Ironically, he is also the lead singer for “Nightrain: The Guns N’ Roses Tribute Experience,” which performed here in September.

According to Thunderstruck’s website, the Raleigh, N.C., band is “the most authentic sounding AC/DC tribute show, covering everything from Bon Scott to Brian Johnson.”

Doors to Pulaski Theatre, 14 W. Main St., open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8. Tickets, while they last, are available online at www.pulaskitheatre.org. They also are available at Martin’s Pharmacy on Washington Avenue in Pulaski and Pulaski Visitor Center in Dublin.

Tickets purchased online are held at the theater for pickup the night of the show.

