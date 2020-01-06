Three shot on Virginia interstates Friday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Virginia State Police is investigating the wounding of three motorists in two separate early-morning shootings on Virginia interstates Friday.

The first shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. on I-64 in Norfolk, CBS affiliate WTKR reported. State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a second shooting took place three hours later on I-77 in Bland County.

Geller said a Tazewell County man received serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the Bland shooting. She said the 40-year-old man was northbound on I-77 when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled beside his Toyota Corolla near mile marker 63. A bullet struck the driver when someone inside the van started firing shots at his car.

While the van continued north toward West Virginia, the injured driver was able to stop on the shoulder of the interstate and call for emergency assistance.

Anyone having information on the shooting is asked to contact Virginia State Police using #77, 276-228-3131 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

State police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating that incident.

According to WTKR, state police in Norfolk are looking for a white SUV or large truck in connection with the first shooting. The driver of that vehicle reportedly fired shots at a Lexus as both vehicles were eastbound on I-64.

While one of the male victims was treated and released, the other was being treated at a Norfolk hospital Friday morning for life-threatening injuries, according to media reports.

The I-64 shooting occurred in the vicinity of Norview Avenue and Military Highway. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed suspicious behavior before or after the shooting to call 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Written by: Editor on January 6, 2020.

