Thomas Guy Powers

Thomas Guy Powers, 94, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

He was born in Rural Retreat, Va., June 12, 1925, and was the son of the late Emory Cooper Powers and Alma Vaughn Powers – one of 13 children. Tom was a proud veteran enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 17 and serving in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Tom was also preceded in death by his “Dahlin” wife of 71 years, Anna Tramonte Powers.

He is survived by his son, Ron Powers, and daughter, Terri Powers, both of Pulaski, Va.; his brother and best friend, Allen Powers and his wife Opal, of Pulaski, Va.; his beloved baby sister, Ermma Jean Marshall, of Pulaski, Va., and special friends, Barry Tuttle, Phil and Lisa Wade.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., from First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Melissa McNair-King officiating. The family is receiving friends in the church sanctuary from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Burial follows in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va., at 3.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pulaski Daily Bread, P. O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301 or to Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24080.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

