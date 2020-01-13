By MELINDA WILLIAMS
HOUSTON — A former Uber driver wanted in connection with the homicide of a Fairlawn native in Colorado last month is in custody.
According to KDVR in Denver, Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed, 44, was arrested at a Houston homeless shelter Nov. 2 — a month after Sheridan, Colorado, authorities found 31-year-old Chelsea Anne Snider dead inside a hotel room.
Snider grew up in Fairlawn and graduated from Pulaski County High School.
KDVR reports law enforcement indicated Snider died from blunt force trauma and stabbing.
