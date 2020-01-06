Survey seeks input on I-81 upgrades

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization (RVTPO) is using an online survey to seek public input on proposed improvements to Interstate 81.

During its 2019 session Virginia General Assembly approved the dedication of $625 million in public funds for improving I-81. The funding will be accomplished through a 2.1% regional motor fuels tax imposed along the interstate corridor.

RVTPO requests the public to weigh in on the project through a survey available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PWNSJQJ through Jan. 16.

Among other questions, the survey asks whether the survey taker supports the use of funds for several proposed improvements, including adding lanes in each direction between mile markers 136-139, 139-141 and 144-150.

The survey is in anticipation of amending to the Constrained Long-Range Multimodal Transportation Plan. A public hearing on the proposed amendments is being held Jan. 23 during RVTPO’s 1 p.m. policy board meeting at 313 Luck Ave. SW, Roanoke.

