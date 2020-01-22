Students share time and talents with the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad

BLACKSBURG – Parked on the Drillfield, next to a mangled car, was an ambulance emblazoned with a giant HokieBird, its wings crossed like those of a silent guardian.

What may seem at first glance to be the site of a horrible accident was actually a mock DUI drill held earlier this fall by the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad with the help of the Blacksburg Fire Department, the Virginia Tech Police Department, and Carilion Clinic Life-Guard. The drill unfolded exactly how it would have if it had been a real wreck, complete with a helicopter lifting patients from the scene.

The squad, currently in its 50th year, is the oldest collegiate rescue squad in Virginia. It is entirely student run, with 40 members who perform the same functions as a municipal rescue squad.

The real-world emergency medical services experiences gained by rescue squad members — coupled with experiences gleaned from drills like this one — are not only great opportunities for students planning to work in health care or in emergency medical services, they’re also highly useful for students in the liberal arts.

