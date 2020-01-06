Story Quilts at the FAC

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is showing their Christmas spirit with wreaths decorating the outside walls and Christmas trees inside. They’ve even set up a small “fireplace” in the front window with stockings hung just below.

To make the Fine Arts Center all the more cozy, an array of beautifully made quilts line the walls of the Edna B. Love Gallery. These finely crafted textiles are part of the latest exhibition at the FAC entitled “Story Quilts.” These colorful quilts were produced by the artist Chime Tate Saltz.

Chime Tate Saltz, who passed away earlier this year, taught art in Pulaski County schools for many years.

