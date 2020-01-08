Snow day activities

Linda Fenton and her son Aiden made the most of Tuesday morning’s snowfall by building a snowman in their front yard. At least that was the assumption. It turns out their creation was of the female persuasion, so that she could only properly be called a snowwoman. Aiden, along with his fellow Pulaski County classmates, was relieved of his scholarly responsibilities, if only for a day, as schools were closed on account of Tuesday’s accumulation of powdery precipitation. Today Aiden will likely be telling his Pulaski Elementary School first grader classmates about his new frozen friend. Seen here are (from left) Linda Fenton, the unnamed snowwoman and Aiden Fenton.

