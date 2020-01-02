Shirley Diane Queen Peterson

Shirley Diane Queen Peterson, 67, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., Aug. 11, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Charles Cecil Queen and Ruby Lucille Tabor Queen. She was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Queen and Donald Queen.

She was a graduate of Radford University and a teacher in Pulaski County for 35 years at Jefferson and Critzer elementary schools. During her time as a teacher she had the opportunity to influence the lives of countless students and made many lifelong friends.

Shirley will be remembered as a kind, generous, loyal person with a smile that could light up a room. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, teacher, friend and “Grammy.” Her grandchildren were truly her pride and joy. They spent lots of time together during Wednesday and Sunday dinners, shopping trips, holidays and vacations. She will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include children and spouses, Kelly P. and Clay Howlett and Scott and Keri Peterson; sister, Carolyn Smith (Lowell Smith); brothers, Charles Queen (Lana Queen), Jerry Queen (Celeste Queen), Randy Queen (Becky Queen); four grandchildren, Thomas and Maely Howlett and Ellie and Carter Peterson, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

The family is receiving friends at Stevens Funeral Home, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. A graveside service is being held at Cecil’s Chapel Church cemetery Friday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial gifts be made to American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home.

