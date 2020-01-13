Sheriff’s office releases info on Claytor Lake incident

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning an incident at Claytor Lake State Park this weekend.

“On January 11, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible vehicle in the water at the Claytor Lake State Park Boat Launch Area. Upon arrival units observed what appeared to be headlights under the water and began contacting resources to assist while Pulaski County Emergency Services Coordinator, Josh Tolbert, contacted special operations and dive teams to respond.

Once in the water, dive teams found a 2004 Subaru Vehicle submerged with a body located inside. The body of a female was recovered from the vehicle and later identified as 74-year-old Martha Rice Shelton of Pulaski. The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office and the incident is still being investigated. At this time there is no foul play suspected.

We would like to thank the Newbern Fire Department, Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski County Special Operations Team, Radford Fire and Rescue, Pulaski County Emergency Services, Hubbard Towing, the State Park Police, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and member agencies of the New River Valley Swift Water Association, Christiansburg Fire, Christiansburg Rescue and Long Shop McCoy Fire and Rescue for their assistance.”

More information was be released as it is made available.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2020.

