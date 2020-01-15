Sentencing delayed in abduction case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’ll be February before a North Carolina man is sentenced for abducting and strangling a Pulaski County woman in 2018.

Michael Stephen Clodfelter, 44, of Randleman, N.C., was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but the hearing was continued because a background report the defense requested prior to sentencing was not ready.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Epes said the holidays delayed probation officials’ ability to have the report completed by Monday. The report will provide the court with background information on Clodfelter prior to imposition of sentence.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on January 15, 2020.

Comments

comments