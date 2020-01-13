Senator Chafin’s weekly General Assembly update

(Note: This is the first update of the 2020 session)

The Virginia General Assembly began its fifth century as a legislative body Wednesday as we convened the 60-day legislative session in Richmond. It was an honor to be sworn in for a second full term to serve the citizens of the 38th District.

I received my committee assignments this week. I will continue to serve on Privileges and Elections, Rehabilitation and Social Services, and Judiciary, formerly known as Courts of Justice. Additionally, I was appointed to serve on the Education and Health Committee. The majority party gets to decide on committee assignments and with a disproportionate number of their members coming from Northern Virginia, the Democrat majority shortchanged large swaths of the Commonwealth in doling out these assignments. Southwest Virginia was unsurprisingly discounted in the assignments. Consistent with what has become the Democrat Party’s base of support, Northern Virginia will be decidedly over-represented on key committees.

Friendly faces from home came early to the General Assembly this session to offer encouragement and address many issues that are important to them. From our area, we had a college president, college vice presidents, staff from a local community college, local bankers, a commonwealth attorney and many county representatives. It is always great to see a friendly face while in session.

We are here until at least March 7. We would love to have you stop by our offices in Room E514 of the Pocahontas Building if you are planning a visit to Virginia’s historic Capitol. You can also let us know your views on any of the issues before the General Assembly by emailing District38@senate.virginia.gov or calling 804.698.7538.

In the coming weeks I will be sharing more about specific legislation and budget items I am working on as well as other important updates from the Capitol.

Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to represent Southwest Virginia in the General Assembly. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me with your questions and comments during session.

The 38th Senatorial District includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Pulaski, Russell and Tazewell counties, the cities of Norton and Radford, and portions of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.

Written by: Editor on January 13, 2020.

Comments

comments