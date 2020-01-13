Search leads to child porn arrest

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Fairlawn man is facing 40 felony child pornography charges after authorities executed a search warrant on a residence on Camelot Farms Road Thursday.

According to a press release from Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, Travis Doerzaph’s charges involve possession and distribution of child pornography. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

An “extensive investigation” began when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Bedford contacted the sheriff’s office about a situation involving distribution of child pornography.

Thursday morning, members of the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division and Virginia State Police High Tech Crimes Division executed the search warrant that led to Doerzaph’s arrest.

The investigation is continuing.

