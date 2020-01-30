Ruth Crawford Bolling

Ruth Crawford Bolling of Pulaski, Va., passed away Jan. 27, 2020, in Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va.

She was born in Bristol, Tenn., April 20, 1920, to the late John and Neva Crawford. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Victor (Vic) Bolling; her sisters, Helen Neal and Louise Walling, and special niece, Doris Booth.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Eddie Copenhaver of Pulaski, Va.; grandsons and spouses, Christopher and Adrianne Terwilliger of Christiansburg, Va., and Zachary and Anne Terwilliger of Roanoke, Va., and great-grandchildren, Harper, Isla, Aiden and Maddie Terwilliger.

Ruth will be remembered for her kind heart, her cherished faith in God and her love of people. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to those at Highland Ridge Rehab Center who surrounded Ruth with wonderful kindness and outstanding care for the past nine years.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pulaski Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on January 30, 2020.

Comments

comments