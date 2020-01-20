Rubin O’Neal Lineberry Jr.

Rubin O’Neal Lineberry Jr., age 58, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at LewisGale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

Born Nov. 15, 1961, in Wythe County, Va., he was the son of the late Rubin O’Neal Lineberry Sr. and Rosena Jane Neal Coffey. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Carl Coffey Sr. and his sister, Robin Lovern.

He was employed by Volvo for 32 years and was a member of the fire brigade. He was a lifetime member of the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department, having joined in 1981. Rubin was a big motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding in his free time. He was a devoted family man who was always around to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Megan Lineberry Williams and Robert of Dublin, Va.; stepson, Joey Prescott of Dublin, Va.; grandchildren, Jaylynn, Piper and one on the way; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce “Georgie” Gallimore and Lonnie of Pulaski, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Carl “Buck” Coffey and Sabrina of Radford, Va.; nieces, Allie Coffey and Harper Coffey, and nephew, Josh Lovern and Cindy.

Funeral services are being held Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Dan Lawson officiating. Interment follows at Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

Visitation is Monday, Jan. 20, 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

