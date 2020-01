Rotary welcomes Allison

Courtesy Photo

NRV Disability Resource Center’s Community Advocate Tiffany Allison was the guest speaker at Rotary Club of Pulaski’s Jan. 21 meeting. Rotary President Nichole Hair is shown here presenting a book that will be placed in Tiffany’s honor to the Pulaski Head Start.

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2020.

Comments

comments