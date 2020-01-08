Rose Marie Peoples Leeper

Rose Marie Peoples Leeper, age 55, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home.

Born Oct. 26, 1964, in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of Elizabeth Ann Redd Peoples and the late Oliva “Ollie” William Peoples Sr.

Her sister, Margaret Abby Singleton, and maternal grandmother and grandfather, Bud and Lucy Redd, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Austin Leeper of Pulaski, Va.; mother, Elizabeth Ann Redd Peoples of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Oliva William Peoples Jr. of Richmond, Va., and Douglas Wayne (Faith) Peoples of Pulaski, Va.

Memorial services are 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Douglas Patterson officiating.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Monday at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on January 8, 2020.

Comments

comments